Wings (WINGS) Market Cap Hits $4.06 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Wings token can now be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges. Wings has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $150,065.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded up 44.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.45 or 0.03887919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004031 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056086 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031037 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,644 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

