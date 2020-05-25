WPP Aunz Ltd (ASX:WPP) Insider Purchases A$98,700.00 in Stock

WPP Aunz Ltd (ASX:WPP) insider Jens Monsees acquired 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$98,700.00 ($70,000.00).

Jens Monsees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jens Monsees bought 180,000 shares of WPP Aunz stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$113,040.00 ($80,170.21).

ASX WPP traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching A$0.25 ($0.17). 1,440,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,587. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.45. The stock has a market cap of $208.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.37. WPP Aunz Ltd has a one year low of A$0.19 ($0.13) and a one year high of A$0.69 ($0.49).

WPP AUNZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing, content, and communications services in Australia. The company operates through four segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Large Format Production, Public Relations & Public Affairs, and Specialist Communications. Its services include advertising, branding and identity, media investment management, large format production, public relations, public affairs, digital, e-commerce and shopper marketing, and production and specialist communications services.

