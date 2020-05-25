Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Trading Up 28%

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) was up 28% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.80, approximately 1,740,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 628,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XERS shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $218.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,100.00% and a negative return on equity of 323.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $78,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 117,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,100.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 95,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,045.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,341,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 413,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 139,671 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 66,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,201,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

