XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Stock Price Up 70.2%

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s stock price rose 70.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $0.88, approximately 352,612,288 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2,032% from the average daily volume of 16,539,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 112,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $43,687.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XSPA. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in XpresSpa Group by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.