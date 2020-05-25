Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) will announce sales of $164.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.44 million and the highest is $273.60 million. Yelp reported sales of $246.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $836.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $678.76 million to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $927.99 million, with estimates ranging from $816.17 million to $983.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. Yelp had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

YELP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.83. 816,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,523. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 1.53. Yelp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.22.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $25,124.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,175.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Yelp by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

