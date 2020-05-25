Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Consumer Portfolio Services reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.36 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 4.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock remained flat at $$2.66 during trading hours on Friday. 4,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.88. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.70% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.