Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.77 Million

Analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to post $74.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.81 million and the highest is $77.73 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $86.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year sales of $287.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $280.10 million to $295.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $282.22 million, with estimates ranging from $273.28 million to $291.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.36 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Consumer Portfolio Services from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of CPSS remained flat at $$2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,806. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.87. The company has a market cap of $60.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

