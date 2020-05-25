Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Post $0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. TransUnion posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

In other TransUnion news, insider John T. Danaher sold 24,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $2,285,543.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,403,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $15,609,756.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,553,643.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,498 shares of company stock valued at $22,591,027 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,595,000 after purchasing an additional 102,667 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TransUnion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,362,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,897,000 after purchasing an additional 576,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TransUnion by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,918,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,330,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,432,000 after purchasing an additional 81,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,330,000 after purchasing an additional 195,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,161. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.