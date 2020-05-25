Zacks: Analysts Expect Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Container Store Group’s earnings. Container Store Group reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Container Store Group will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Container Store Group.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other Container Store Group news, Director Robert E. Jordan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,223.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Container Store Group by 69.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Container Store Group by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Container Store Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,135. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

About Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

