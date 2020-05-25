Zacks: Analysts Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). OptimizeRx reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 19.86%.

Several analysts have commented on OPRX shares. ValuEngine downgraded OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 113,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,982. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $169.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 612.5% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

