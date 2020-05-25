Zacks: Analysts Expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $252.95 Million

Brokerages predict that Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) will post sales of $252.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.50 million to $254.50 million. Proofpoint posted sales of $214.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on PFPT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $125.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.32. 557,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.58. Proofpoint has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $1,132,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,493,677.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $250,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,854.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,955 shares of company stock worth $8,842,480 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Proofpoint by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

