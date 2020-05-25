Zacks: Analysts Expect STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. STMicroelectronics reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Citigroup cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.16.

STM stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.14. 1,282,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,468. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.19. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Rudd International Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 12,227 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,000,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 39,152 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

