Zacks: Analysts Expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) to announce $17.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.84 billion. T-Mobile Us posted sales of $10.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full-year sales of $72.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.76 billion to $80.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $76.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.12 billion to $81.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover T-Mobile Us.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

Shares of TMUS traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.80. 4,849,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,402,532. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.12. The company has a market cap of $118.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.27. T-Mobile Us has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $102.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 14.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 357,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth approximately $103,150,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 19.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,908,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,120,000 after purchasing an additional 305,631 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth approximately $69,347,000. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

