Zacks: Analysts Expect Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) to report $85.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.60 million. Yext posted sales of $68.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $374.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $368.62 million to $381.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $466.01 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $482.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 55.70%. The business had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on YEXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

In related news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,708,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,561,399.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 17,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $173,184.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,820,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,461,791.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,909. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Invus Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,797,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Yext by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,848,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,080 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Yext by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,092,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,955,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Yext by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,586,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,657,000 after purchasing an additional 933,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

YEXT traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 532,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Yext has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

