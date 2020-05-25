Zacks: Analysts Set $8.00 Price Target for Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $8.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Communications Systems an industry rank of 53 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Communications Systems in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Communications Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th.

JCS traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.00. 22,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,146. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.18. Communications Systems has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. Communications Systems had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 13.30%. Equities analysts expect that Communications Systems will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Communications Systems during the first quarter worth $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Communications Systems during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Communications Systems by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Communications Systems by 709.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 42,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

