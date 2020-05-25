Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Post $0.59 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.55. Emerson Electric posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 681,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9,202.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 348,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 344,729 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.3% in the first quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,231,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.51. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

