Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings. Enova International reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($1.08). Enova International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENVA. TheStreet downgraded Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Maxim Group downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Enova International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

ENVA stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 263,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,267. Enova International has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $377.89 million, a PE ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Enova International news, Director James A. Gray bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $390,800.00. Also, Director William M. Goodyear bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Enova International by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

