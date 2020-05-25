Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Posted by on May 25th, 2020

Brokerages expect Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings. Enova International reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($1.08). Enova International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENVA. TheStreet downgraded Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Maxim Group downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Enova International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

ENVA stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 263,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,267. Enova International has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $377.89 million, a PE ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Enova International news, Director James A. Gray bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $390,800.00. Also, Director William M. Goodyear bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Enova International by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.