Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $322.96 Million

Equities analysts expect that Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) will report $322.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $332.00 million and the lowest is $306.00 million. Etsy reported sales of $181.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETSY. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Etsy from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $3.17 on Tuesday, hitting $77.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.02, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $88.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.02.

In other Etsy news, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,643,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,333 shares of company stock worth $21,336,028. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,952 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $132,900,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,322 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,696.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,377 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

