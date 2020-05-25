Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 25th, 2020

Analysts expect Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.33). Kontoor Brands posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 128.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.47 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 380.70% and a net margin of 3.27%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NYSE KTB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.04. 1,147,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,908. The stock has a market cap of $801.68 million and a PE ratio of 10.25. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $43.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

