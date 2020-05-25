Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.16 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce $131.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $108.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $510.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $507.50 million to $513.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $548.46 million, with estimates ranging from $526.00 million to $564.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

MTSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 11,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $357,114.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,500.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTSI stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.91. The stock had a trading volume of 529,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

