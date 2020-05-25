Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($3.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($3.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MIRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,195,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 438.1% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 145,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 118,631 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIRM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,579. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 11.99, a current ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.