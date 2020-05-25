Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.70 Million

Brokerages expect Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) to report $100.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.11 million and the lowest is $94.20 million. Proto Labs posted sales of $115.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year sales of $428.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.90 million to $449.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $468.61 million, with estimates ranging from $455.00 million to $476.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Proto Labs from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Proto Labs from $82.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded down $3.08 on Tuesday, hitting $124.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.49. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $127.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, VP Robert Bodor sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,090.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,231,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,754,000 after purchasing an additional 585,053 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,231,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,746,000 after purchasing an additional 585,053 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,833,000 after purchasing an additional 226,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,728,000 after buying an additional 78,257 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 804,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,740,000 after buying an additional 124,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

