Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) to Announce -$0.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.27). Yelp posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 462.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.38 million. Yelp had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YELP. UBS Group cut their target price on Yelp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lowered Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 816,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,523. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 1.53. Yelp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $39.37.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $25,124.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,175.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Yelp by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 69,206 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

