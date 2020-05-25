Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.45 Million

Brokerages predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce sales of $15.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.20 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $36.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $79.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $86.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $240.08 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $319.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.31% and a negative return on equity of 56.85%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. FIX assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “add” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Searle & CO. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $854,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 139,036 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,696. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.53. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

