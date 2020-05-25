Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.45 Million

Posted by on May 25th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce sales of $15.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.20 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $36.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $79.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $86.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $240.08 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $319.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.31% and a negative return on equity of 56.85%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. FIX assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “add” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Searle & CO. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $854,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 139,036 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,696. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.53. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.