Zacks: Brokerages Expect HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.44. HomeStreet reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,705.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,488.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at $180,768.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,062 shares of company stock valued at $346,696 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,360,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,252,000 after purchasing an additional 428,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in HomeStreet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50,916 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 511,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 34,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 448,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

HMST traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,169. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $523.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

