Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) to announce sales of $159.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.13 million. Inovalon reported sales of $156.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $680.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $673.39 million to $686.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $746.01 million, with estimates ranging from $739.50 million to $759.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Inovalon had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

INOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.

In other news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $308,402.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,809.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 30,071 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 11.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 36.7% during the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 65.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 41,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,165. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 207.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

