Zacks: Brokerages Expect Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. Livent posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.77 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LTHM. TheStreet lowered Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

Shares of LTHM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.13. 1,195,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,818. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.06. Livent has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Livent by 74.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,567,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 668,941 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at about $855,000.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

