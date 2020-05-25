Zacks: Brokerages Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) to report $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.91. 529,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,450. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 11,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $357,114.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,500.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

