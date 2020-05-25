Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to Post $0.55 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.69. Sunoco reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($2.67). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.47%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SUN. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Sunoco from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 263,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,883. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -847.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.99%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.37%.

In other Sunoco news, Director Imad K. Anbouba purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $47,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,023.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian A. Hand acquired 3,950 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $50,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 92,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,505 shares of company stock valued at $491,861 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sunoco by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

