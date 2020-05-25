Zacks: Brokerages Set $17.75 Target Price for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $17.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Summit Financial Group an industry rank of 243 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have commented on SMMF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 7,067 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $140,067.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,456.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $311,138. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 28.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMMF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,876. The stock has a market cap of $206.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $27.83.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $25.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.88%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

