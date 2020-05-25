ZB (ZB) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. ZB has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. During the last seven days, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.07 or 0.02092911 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00093883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00181855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com . ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

