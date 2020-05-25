Zealium Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $35,694.88 and $40.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011007 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002620 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000686 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 14,318,231 coins and its circulating supply is 13,318,231 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

