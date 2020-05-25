ZelCash (ZEL) Trading Down 12% This Week

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. Over the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000256 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

