ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Hits $0.0181 on Top Exchanges

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. ZENZO has a total market cap of $235,180.72 and $175.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.07 or 0.02092911 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00093883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00181855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000840 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 24,935,189 coins and its circulating supply is 12,991,934 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem . ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io . ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.