ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Trading Up 10%

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) were up 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42, approximately 2,797,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,075,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZIOP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $732.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Third Security LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

