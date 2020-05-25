Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.41

Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 17676600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNGA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.70 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zynga from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 119.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 804,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 147,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $886,877.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,076.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 574,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Zynga by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,767,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,506,000 after acquiring an additional 567,258 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,282,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,715 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,084,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,650 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,488,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,428,000 after purchasing an additional 170,839 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

