-$0.02 EPS Expected for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Schlumberger reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 105.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Cfra lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.10 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,967,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,800,910. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28. Schlumberger has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,868,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

