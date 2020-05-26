$0.05 EPS Expected for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.06). Cabot posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 95%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,817,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,603,000 after buying an additional 427,606 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,805,000 after buying an additional 193,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 18.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,721,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,969,000 after buying an additional 266,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cabot by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,590,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 18.2% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 978,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 151,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 293,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,830. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.76. Cabot has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

