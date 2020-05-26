$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Simply Good Foods posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of SMPL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.40. 1,127,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,008. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James E. Healey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $84,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,151.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 32,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $538,640.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 840,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,933,696.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 143,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,522. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2,146.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.