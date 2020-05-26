$0.30 EPS Expected for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.25. Core-Mark posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ:CORE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.59. 144,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,929. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Core-Mark by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

