$0.55 EPS Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,245,000 after purchasing an additional 56,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,871,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,897,000 after acquiring an additional 47,335 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,198,000 after acquiring an additional 204,198 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after acquiring an additional 94,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY stock traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $27.08. 43,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,975. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

