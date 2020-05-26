$0.78 EPS Expected for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.80. Sonoco Products reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SON stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 29,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $66.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

