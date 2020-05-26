-$0.90 EPS Expected for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Delphi Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 255.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Delphi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 37.95% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Delphi Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delphi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE DLPH traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 339,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,497. Delphi Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $20.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,929,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,279,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

