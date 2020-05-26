$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

THS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.84.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CEO Steven Oakland acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. Also, SVP Dean General acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,234.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,500 shares of company stock worth $391,080. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of NYSE THS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.84. 382,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,117. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $60.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

