$1.10 EPS Expected for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $5.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $315.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.89%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

EXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Eagle Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 315.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.85. The company had a trading volume of 341,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,604. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $97.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

