$1.57 EPS Expected for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PS Business Parks’ earnings. PS Business Parks posted earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PS Business Parks will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PS Business Parks.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.58. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $106.22 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,377. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.44. PS Business Parks has a 12 month low of $102.48 and a 12 month high of $192.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.95 and a 200 day moving average of $152.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

