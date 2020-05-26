$1.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the highest is $2.05. Arista Networks posted earnings of $2.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $8.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.59.

ANET stock traded down $2.91 on Monday, hitting $220.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.37. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $289.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total value of $305,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $2,260,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,445 shares of company stock worth $9,174,663. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 763,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,720,000 after purchasing an additional 119,683 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

