$177.96 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) to post $177.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.90 million to $190.20 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $281.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $921.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $864.50 million to $969.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $903.10 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

In other news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle bought 2,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $71,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,021.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,637. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $661.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.