$192.05 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) to announce sales of $192.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $390.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $796.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $791.00 million to $802.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $822.70 million, with estimates ranging from $819.00 million to $826.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $210.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exterran to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

EXTN traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $6.47. 152,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 7,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,539.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 310,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,863,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,650,436 shares of company stock worth $10,600,709 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exterran by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Exterran by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Exterran by 18.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Exterran by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Exterran during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

