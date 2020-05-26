$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) to post $2.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $9.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $9.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.92 billion to $10.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J B Hunt Transport Services.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.24.

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,269,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,086,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,601.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,146,000 after buying an additional 1,588,432 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after buying an additional 1,085,747 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 413.7% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 646,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,463,000 after buying an additional 852,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $95,999,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $79,850,000. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.46. The company had a trading volume of 843,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,156. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $122.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

